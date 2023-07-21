Chris Stapleton To Go ‘Higher’ On Upcoming Album, Shares ‘White Horse’

Chris Stapleton - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Multi-platinum country hero Chris Stapleton has announced that his fifth studio album will be titled Higher and released on November 10. The follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-winning Starting Over, it’s previewed by the newly-shared “White Horse,” a rocky number co-written by Stapleton and Dan Wilson.

Shop the best of Chris Stapleton’s discography on vinyl and more.

The artist co-produced the 14-track album with his wife Morgane and with their longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A. Cobb also plays acoustic and electric guitar on the record, and Morgane Stapleton backing vocals, tambourine, and synthesizer, and there are further contributions from J.T. Cure, Paul Franklin, Derek Mixon, and Lee Pardini.

ADVERTISEMENT

White Horse

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Stapleton will be on the road in the lead-up to the album release, including on a number of dates guesting with George Strait, who also has Little Big Town on the bill at locations such as Nissan Stadium in Nashville next weekend (July 28 and 29). Ahead of that, Stapleton will be playing the Rock The South festival tomorrow (22), a three-day event also starring Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Riley Green across the weekend, and heritage favorites such as Travis Tritt and Jo Dee Messina.

Stapleton’s own headlining 2023 All-American Road Show Tour has dates from August until the end of October, with opening sets at various dates by Marty Stuart, The War & Treaty, Marcus King, Allen Stone, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, and Charley Crockett. As reported, Stapleton’s limited edition collection with luxury cowboy boot brand Lucchese was launched in June.

Pre-order Higher, which is released on November 10.

The full tracklist is:

01 “What Am I Gonna Do”

02 “South Dakota”

03 “Trust”

04 “It Takes A Woman”

05 “The Fire”

06 “Think I’m In Love With You”

07 “Loving You On My Mind”

08 “White Horse”

09 “Higher”

10 “The Bottom”

11 “The Day I Die”

12 “Crosswind”

13 “Weight Of Your World”

14 “Mountains Of My Mind”