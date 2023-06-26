Chris Stapleton And Lucchese Team Up For Cowboy Boot Collaboration

Chris Stapleton - Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

Chris Stapleton has teamed up with luxury cowboy boot brand Lucchese to create a limited edition collection. The line was released on June 22 and features three styles of cowboy boots to choose from in leather or Italian suede starting at $695.

Lucchese took to Instagram to announce the collaboration with a shot of Stapleton in the middle of the cowboy boot line, showing off the different styles. Check out the post here. “Whether crafting a song or crafting a boot, it’s all about the artistry from the first sheet of leather to the first strum of a chord,” the caption read.

Last month, Stapleton was honored at the 58th annual ACM Awards. Hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the two-hour event was streamed live for an international audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, from the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Chris Stapleton. Lainey Wilson and HARDY led the night in total wins with four awards apiece, followed by Cole Swindell with three wins. The show celebrated country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and featured 18 show-stopping performances from 25 artists, along with exclusive collaborations and unexpected moments that captivated fans worldwide. Brothers Osborne took home Duo of the Year.

In other Stapleton-adjacent news, the country superstar was recently recruited by Carly Pearce for the new single “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” Now available everywhere via Big Machine Records, the stirring single is a true showcase of her songwriting capabilities as it explores the complexities of a relationship, brought to life through vivid lyrics and rich vocal deliveries.

“This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent.” Pearce shared of the track recently. “I’ve always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the ‘uncomfortable’ moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share. Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.”

