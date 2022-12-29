George Strait Reveals Plans For ‘Honky Tonk Time Machine’ Follow-Up

George Strait - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT

George Strait has revealed in a new, rare interview that he is currently selecting material for a new album he plans to make soon. The record will be the 31st release of his stellar career and will be the follow-up to his much-praised 2019 set Honky Tonk Time Machine, which topped the US country chart and reached No.4 on the Billboard 200.

Strait is the cover star of the January 2023 issue of Cowboys & Indians magazine, in which he says: “I like making records and plan on doing another one soon. I’m narrowing down my song choices now. I’ve always said I’m a melody guy. A great melody can sell a song the best. A great lyric with a lousy melody maybe not so much, but a great lyric along with a great melody is obviously what you’re looking to create.

“That’s why I’ve had such a great relationship with Dean Dillon,” he goes on to say of his longtime collaborator. “I think he’s the best melody guy in the business. His lyrics are great as well, so there you go. There is no specific message or mood that I’ll be shooting for. I just want to put together a bunch of good songs that stand out individually.”

The next album project will also see Strait working again with his son Bubba, who co-wrote no fewer than ten of the 13 tracks on Honky Tonk Time Machine. “It’s been great to see Bubba get into songwriting, guitar, and performing,” he observes. “I love writing with him and we’ll have some new things for the next record.”

Strait has stadium shows lined up with Chris Stapleton next year, with a run of shows in spring and summer starting at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on May 6. “I do love playing live shows,” he says. “There’s nothing like it and words can’t describe the feeling you get playing for a big audience. I’ve got great fans and I count my blessings that I’m still able to do that.

“I’m going to do some stadiums with Chris Stapleton this [next] year and I can’t wait for that. I love doing shows with Chris. He’s such a huge talent and a really genuine, down-to-earth person.”

