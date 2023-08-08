Giant Rooks Share Uplifting New Single ‘Somebody Like You’

Giant Rooks - Photo: Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns

German indie rock outfit Giant Rooks’ uplifting new single “Somebody Like You” is out now via Mercury/Republic Records. You can watch the song’s official video below.

The band elaborated on the new song in a statement, saying “We wrote “Somebody Like You” in just a few hours in our rehearsal room. Playing and writing together as a band releases a special energy and we tried to capture that feeling on the record.

“Lyrically we wanted to explore a vignette form of songwriting, telling different stories of different characters in each verse. Something we‘ve never done before.”

Giant Rooks - Somebody Like You (Official Video)

On the track, bright guitars coast over a hypnotic beat punctuated by celestial chimes. The hook takes flight with an undeniable and unshakable confession, “I let my guard down for the moment. Wherever you go, I’ll be going too. I’ve been waiting for somebody like you.”

It stands out as another skyscraping arena-ready anthem from this fast-rising band.

“Somebody Like You” arrives in the wake of the fan favorite “Bedroom Exile.” Thus far, that song has amassed over 5.3 million Spotify streams and counting.

Throughout the summer, Giant Rooks will embark on a high-profile global festival run. Touching down on multiple continents. The boys grace the bills of marquee festivals, including Lollapalooza Chicago, Corona Capital Mexico, Reading & Leeds Festivals UK and Pukkelpop Belgium. See full tour dates below and visit the band’s official website for further information.

Giant Rooks tour dates:

August 9: Chorzow, Poland, Fest Festival

August 12: Zofingen, Switzerland, Heitere Open Air

August 13: Eschwege, Germany, Open Flair Festival

August 14: Budapest Hungary, Sziget Festival

August 18: Hamberg, Germany, MS Dockville

August 18-20: Großpösna, Germany, Highfield Festival

August 20: Hasselt, Belgium, Pukkelpop Festival

August 25: Leeds, United Kingdom, Leeds Festival

August 27: Reading, United Kingdom, Reading Festival

August 31: Potsdam, Germany, Open Air

September 2: Maastricht, Bruis Festival

September 3: Munchen, Germany, Superbloom Festival

November 18: Mexico City, Mexico, Corona Capital Festival