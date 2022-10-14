Gin Blossoms Receive Honorary Street Sign For ‘Allison Road’ In Hometown of Tempe

Gin Blossoms - Photo: Courtesy Of Primary Wave

Thirty years after their debut studio album, New Miserable Experience, the Gin Blossoms were feted in their hometown of Tempe, Arizona, with an honorary road sign named after their hit song “Allison Road.”

The city also designated today (Friday, October 14) as “Gin Blossoms Day” after unveiling the street sign on 8th Street between Rural Rd and Una Ave.

“Tempe is my home and heart forever. My recording studio was on 8th St. inside Four Peaks Brewery for 20 years. There are no words for the intense pride I feel for this honor,” said lead singer Robin Wilson.

“I was born and raised in Tempe, and both my mother and father worked for the city, so this is a real honor for us,” added guitarist Jesse Valenzuela. “Tempe is a great place to call home.”

“Allison Road” was one of the many hits on New Miserable Experience, which also included “Hey Jealousy,” “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You” and “Mrs. Rita.” The album would go on to sell 5 million copies.

Gin Blossoms - Allison Road (Official Music Video)

The celebration of the newly founded “Allison Road Avenue,” – named after the ninth song on New Miserable Experience – started with a street unveiling ceremony at Creamery Park, where Tempe mayor Corey Woods, and city councilmember Joel Navarro, displayed a tribute to the album.

“I have a lot of fond memories of watching the Gin Blossoms perform on Mill Avenue,” said Councilmember Joel Navarro. “They were our own Tempe band, but they also brought our city substantial national attention. The fact that this album is still being played on the radio today is a testament to their talent. The Tempe City Council is pleased to honor the band with Allison Road Avenue.”

Continuing the celebration past the unveiling, the current members of Gin Blossoms performed at Four Peaks Brewery, joined by locals and fans who came together to reminisce about the generational impact of the group and the pop-charting success that New Miserable Experience was.

The Tempe History Museum was also on hand to display a collection of ephemera from the band’s beginnings. Friends, family, radio stations, and news outlets were also in attendance to look back at Tempe’s rock music history.

