Glenn Tilbrook Of Squeeze Announces Extensive Solo Tour Of US

Glenn Tilbrook photo - Courtesy: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Squeeze co-founder Glenn Tilbrook has announced an extensive solo tour of the US, to begin in September. The dates come before an even bigger UK tour this fall by Squeeze themselves.

Tilbrook, who formed the beloved British band with longtime songwriting partner Chris Difford in 1974, has four UK dates of his own booked in early September, in Bristol, Lytham, Carlisle, and Clitheroe, before he crosses the Atlantic to begin the American schedule in Ridgfield, CT, on September 14.

The itinerary includes numerous shows at City Winery venues, in Montgomery, Chicago, Nashville, Washington, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, in addition to other theater shows. The run concludes at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta on October 11. The singer-songwriter will perform material from his catalog of albums in his own name, which began with 2001’s The Incomplete Glenn Tilbrook, as well as Squeeze favorites.

Food For Thought

He then reconvenes with the modern-day band line-up for the British tour, titled Food For Thought, which opens at the Corn Exchange in Cambridge on October 28. The run includes a November 19 booking at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith and concludes at the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend on November 30. Dr. John Cooper Clarke will be special guest at all shows except the London one.

The tour will once again benefit the Trussell Trust, which provides food to people locked in poverty and campaigns for change to end the need for food banks. Gig-goers are invited to bring food donations to the shows, with collection points at each of the venues.

Glenn Tilbrook’s full US tour schedule is:

9/14/2022 Ridgefield, Ridgefield Playhouse

9/15/2022 Montgomery, City Winery – Hudson Valley

9/16/2022 Buffalo, Town Ballroom

9/17/2022 Homer, Center for the Arts of Homer

9/19/2022 Ann Arbor, The Ark

9/20/2022 Chicago, City Winery

9/21/2022 Chicago, City Winery

9/23/2022 St. Louis, Delmar Hall

9/24/2022 Nashville, City Winery

9/27/2022 Annapolis, Rams Head On Stage

9/29/2022 Washington, City Winery

9/30/2022 New York, City Winery

10/1/2022 New York, City Winery

10/2/2022 Derry, Tupelo Music Hall

10/4/2022 Philadelphia, City Winery

10/5/2022 Pawling, Daryl’s House

10/6/2022 East Greenwich, Greenwich Odeum

10/7/2022 Boston, City Winery

10/11/2022 Atlanta, Variety Playhouse