Gov’t Mule Announces Island Exodus 14

Gov’t Mule - Photo: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Gov’t Mule has announced the details for Island Exodus 14, returning to Jewel Paradise Cove Resort in Runaway Bay, Jamaica from January 14-18, 2024 for four nights of music under the stars.

The ultimate “concert-cation” experience featuring epic, intimate beachfront concerts is hosted by Gov’t Mule, who will perform three full sets, and Grammy-winning frontman, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes, who will also perform a solo set.

Joining Mule and Haynes will be Robert Randolph Band, Samantha Fish Band featuring Jesse Dayton, and Pressing Strings, all performing two times throughout the event, as well as Wednesday Night Titans and special guest Ron Holloway. Attendees arriving early for Exodus Eve on January 13 will also get to see a performance from Circles Around The Sun.

Pre-sale for Island Exodus 13 attendees begins Tuesday, July 18 and all other previous Island Exodus attendees on Wednesday, July 19 at 10am ET. General public on-sale begins Thursday, July 20 at 10am ET. Packages include four nights at the all-inclusive Jewel Paradise Cove, nightly after-show bonfire with additional musical surprises, a limited-edition lenticular 3D event poster designed by Steve Johannsen and signed by Gov’t Mule and more, airport transportation, Ron Holloway’s Fan Jam, and more.

New activities this year include a joint Q&A from Warren Haynes and Gov’t Mule drummer Matt Abts and The Ripples Affect, a guided vibration with Danny Louis.

Last month, the band announced its Peace…Like A River World Tour in support of the group’s new studio album, Peace…Like A River, out now.

The fall 2023 outing will see the renowned four-piece head to Canada and Europe in addition to more U.S. cities beginning September 13 in Toronto. The 21-date North American leg will stop in Ottawa, Montreal, Wilkes-Barre, Harrisburg, Erie, Charleston, Wilmington, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Fort Myers, and many more.

The band’s Toronto and Montreal shows will feature very special guest Big Sugar, who share a deep history together dating back to the start of Gov’t Mule in the mid-90s. Then, in November, Gov’t Mule—Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass]—will bring their acclaimed live show over to Europe for an 11-date run in such cities as London, Munich, Vienna, Paris, Brussels, Bologna, and Milan at some of the best venues in Europe from November 6 through the 21.

Visit Island Exodus’ official website for more information.