Grand Ole Opry Tribute Show To Mark 20th Anniversary Of Johnny Cash’s Death

The 20th anniversary of the death of Johnny Cash will be marked by the Grand Ole Opry at a special, star-packed event on September 12.

The Opry Honors Johnny Cash will include performances by some of the countless artists who have been influenced by the music and legacy of the country giant, including Rodney Crowell, The War And Treaty, William Beckman, and Opry members the Gatlin Brothers, Chris Janson, and Jamey Johnson.

The night will also feature the Opry debut of the Tennessee Four, who are comprised of Cash’s oldest grandson, Thomas Gabriel, on vocals, with three musicians who played with “The Man In Black”: drummer Paul Leim, Kerry Marks (guitar), and Dave Roe (bass). More artists will be added to the bill soon.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $45, at (615) 871-OPRY and on opry.com, and the show will also be available on SiriusXM Willie’s Roadhouse channel, and on the famous radio flagship of the Grand Ole Opry, WSM Radio and its website.

The Tennessee Four is described as a “unique, original cast, Johnny Cash show. Unlike any other Johnny Cash tribute show you might hear about or see.” Marks spent five years on tour with Cash, Roe was with him for the last ten years of his career, and Leim performed with him on TV specials and records. Gabriel, who has developed his vocal style in tribute to his grandfather, grew up on the the road with Cash and provides the quartet’s direct bloodline to the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.

Cash, who died on September 12, 2003 at the age of 71, made his Opry debut in July 1956, performing “I Walk the Line,” “Get Rhythm,” and “So Doggone Lonesome.” A 1965 performance resulted in him being banned from the show, but he was welcomed back in 1968. In 1975, Cash took part in the Opry’s 50th anniversary show, the 2061st in its history.

