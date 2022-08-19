Greentea Peng Shares Slinky, Soulful Ballad ‘Look To Him’

Greentea Peng – Photo: Luis Cross (Courtesy of UMG)

Greentea Peng has shared a slinky and soulful new ballad called “Look To Him,” the latest in a string of recent singles.

Over a wandering bassline and a glistening, sparse melody, Peng declares at the start: “Imitation ain’t flattery/But inspiration, that’s a different ting.” Later, the track grows to include brass, percussion, distant backing vocals, and more, combining to create something magical.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I ain’t in a rush, gonna push, let the big man do his ting,” she adds later. “If you gotta force it, then you know it ain’t happening.”

“‘Look To Him’ explores the idea of originality and the notion of tapping into source energy for creativity and inspiration rather than just searching for it amongst your peers and surroundings,” the musician explained in a press release. “At the same time, it challenges the idea that anything is truly original as nothing is truly our own rather seeped into us from a Higher Power and thus channeled from God him/herself.”

Look To Him

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The new track arrives ahead of a new project, which is expected to drop “imminently.” It also follows a slew of new material from the multi-faceted British artist. In June, the star shared the neo-soul gem “Stuck In The Middle,” produced by MJ Cole and her longtime collaborator Swindle.

Prior to that, Peng released the poignant “Your Mind” in March, which explored the inner battles of the mind. The release was made in partnership with the charity YoungMinds, with a “Be Kind To Your Mind” t-shirt and A3 print released alongside the track.

Prior to 2022, the London-born artist established herself as a soulful force to be reckoned with, winning acclaim from the BBC, The Guardian, MOJO, DJ Mag, Dummy, and more. This year, she has only reinforced that status with thoughtful, infectious music, a stand-out festival performance at Glastonbury, and collaboration with Neneh Cherry.

Buy or stream “Look To Him.”