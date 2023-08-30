Greta Van Fleet Share Music Video For ‘The Falling Sky’

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Greta Van Fleet have shared the new video for their much-lauded track “The Falling Sky,” directed by the band alongside Gus Black.

The song hails from the band’s critically acclaimed new album Starcatcher, which is out now on Lava/Republic Records and is currently charting in the Top 25 at Active Rock Radio.

Of collaborating with the band to direct the video, Black shares, “I’d say we pushed even harder on this one to create something visceral and visually stunning. I felt a deeper connection to the band during the process of creating the video and I value that aspect of our collaboration as much as the work itself.”

Jake adds of the video, “A peer into the wilds of a starlit oblivion, this visual representation of The Falling Sky demonstrates the darkness and barbarity in a world filled with such duality. In essence, a reminder of the complexity of the human soul and all it is capable of enduring; a letter of love written to the rising sun.”

The band is currently on their extensive, much-lauded Starcatcher World Tour in support of the new record. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes upcoming stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and TD Garden in Boston as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more.

The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and others. Of the live show the Dallas Observer raved, “They put on a fantastic, high-energy, old-fashioned rock and roll show. It’s nice to see a new generation being able to experience that for themselves.”

Nashville.com added, “The big stage with duel catwalks, complemented by stunning pyrotechnics, created an electrifying atmosphere and some very happy fans.” Las Vegas Magazine noted, “These are performers worth seeing.”

Buy or stream Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher.