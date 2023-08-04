Greta Van Fleet’s ‘Starcatcher’ Debuts At No.1 On Multiple Billboard Charts

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Neil Krug

Greta Van Fleet’s new studio album Starcatcher, has debuted at the top of multiple Billboard charts.

Released through Lava/Republic Records, the new record bowed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, but debuts at the top of the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums, plus it is charting internationally in Germany (No.2), Switzerland (No. 2), Belgium (No. 4), Austria (No. 6), the Netherlands (No. 7), the UK (No.8), Italy (No. 18)) and Canada (No. 19). Starcatcher is the band’s second top 10 album, following 2021’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

Starcatcher has also attracted considerable critical acclaim. Vogue suggested “Between front man Josh Kiszka’s boundless vocal range, the group’s elaborate onstage ensembles, and a sound that puts a fresh spin on classic rock, Greta Van Fleet provides nothing short of a feast for the senses.” Rolling Stone declared that “Greta sound even more unleashed and unrepentant.” Guitar World, meanwhile, said “Throughout three stellar records, the Frankenmuth, Michigan rockers have kicked all preconceived notions square in the teeth, leaving gain-drenched trails of destruction in their wake.”

Of the new album, lead singer Josh Kiszka said, “Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem.”

The band is currently on the road for their extensive “Starcatcher” World Tour. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more. See below for a complete list of dates.

Greta Van Fleet play the following shows:

August 4—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

August 5—Portland, OR—Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 8—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena

August 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum

August 12—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena

September 3—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center

September 6—Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena

September 8—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena

September 11—Washington, D.C.—Capital One Arena

September 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

September 15—Boston, MA—TD Garden

September 16-17—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center

September 22—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 23—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 6—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle

November 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome

November 9—Paris, France—Accor Arena

November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National

November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley

November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena

November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro

November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum

November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith

November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena

December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club

December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center

December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno

September 20, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol

September 27, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol.