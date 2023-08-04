Greta Van Fleet’s ‘Starcatcher’ Debuts At No.1 On Multiple Billboard Charts
The album currently sits atop Billboard’s Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums.
Greta Van Fleet’s new studio album Starcatcher, has debuted at the top of multiple Billboard charts.
Released through Lava/Republic Records, the new record bowed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, but debuts at the top of the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums, plus it is charting internationally in Germany (No.2), Switzerland (No. 2), Belgium (No. 4), Austria (No. 6), the Netherlands (No. 7), the UK (No.8), Italy (No. 18)) and Canada (No. 19). Starcatcher is the band’s second top 10 album, following 2021’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate.
Starcatcher has also attracted considerable critical acclaim. Vogue suggested “Between front man Josh Kiszka’s boundless vocal range, the group’s elaborate onstage ensembles, and a sound that puts a fresh spin on classic rock, Greta Van Fleet provides nothing short of a feast for the senses.” Rolling Stone declared that “Greta sound even more unleashed and unrepentant.” Guitar World, meanwhile, said “Throughout three stellar records, the Frankenmuth, Michigan rockers have kicked all preconceived notions square in the teeth, leaving gain-drenched trails of destruction in their wake.”
Of the new album, lead singer Josh Kiszka said, “Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem.”
The band is currently on the road for their extensive “Starcatcher” World Tour. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more. See below for a complete list of dates.
Greta Van Fleet play the following shows:
August 4—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena
August 5—Portland, OR—Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 8—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena
August 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum
August 12—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena
September 3—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center
September 6—Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena
September 8—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena
September 11—Washington, D.C.—Capital One Arena
September 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
September 15—Boston, MA—TD Garden
September 16-17—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now Festival 2023
September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center
September 22—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 23—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
November 6—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle
November 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome
November 9—Paris, France—Accor Arena
November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National
November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley
November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena
November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena
November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro
November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum
November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith
November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena
December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club
December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center
December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno
September 20, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol
September 27, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol.
