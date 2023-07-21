Greta Van Fleet Enters A New Phase On ‘Starcatcher’

Greta Van Fleet – Photo: Neil Krug (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Greta Van Fleet has shared its third album, Starcatcher, which sees the rock four-piece enter a new chapter of its story.

The record follows the band’s last album, The Battle At Garden’s Gate, which arrived in 2021 and scored a Top 10 finish in both the US and the UK while also topping the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock Albums charts.

Starcatcher finds the band exploring the duality of fantasy and reality alongside the dichotomy of darkness and light. “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” drummer Danny Wagner explained in a statement. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing because everything that happened was very instinctual,” guitarist Jake Kizka added. “If anything, the record is our perspective and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Speaking to the Associated Press, Greta Van Fleet shared that the record, which was recorded in Nashville’s historic RCA Studios, also marked a new phase. “‘Starcatcher’ represents boys becoming men in a way,” Kizka said.

In a four-star review, Kerrang! described the new album as being “full of delightful contrasts.” “The music remains emotive and mountainous in scale, but there’s no fat here, no pomp-filled production,” it said. “Josh’s crystalline wail seems to almost reverberate as if sung to you from trees and hills.

“Guitar-playing twin brother Jake, definitely the album’s star performer, dazzles with unexpected flurries of note-making and tone. And some of their songs, some of their stranger ideas, are their best to date.”

Starcatcher features the singles “Sacred The Thread,” “Farewell For Now,” and “The Falling Sky,” the latter of which arrived in June. The song symbolizes “an unwavering warrior carrying on the endless, eternal, and impossible battle for salvation,” according to Kizka.

Buy or stream Starcatcher.