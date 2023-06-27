Greta Van Fleet Conjure The Heavens On ‘The Falling Sky’

Greta Van Fleet - Photo: Neil Krug

Greta Van Fleet has shared “The Falling Sky,” alongside a live performance video for the track filmed at their Sacramento show on the Dreams in Gold Tour in March, 2023. The track initially debuted on Apple Music 1’s “The Zane Lowe Show.”

“An unwavering warrior carrying on the endless, eternal, and impossible battle for salvation; these were the elements of symbolism associated with this particular track,” explains guitarist Jake Kiszka. “In essence our fate is sealed, alike the stars that fall from the almighty heavens to the earth. This philosophy is carried through in the story of a bluesman, at the crossroads of the universe.”

Greta Van Fleet - The Falling Sky (Live)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“The Falling Sky” is the latest track to be unveiled from the band’s highly anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records. The new track follows the release of “Meeting The Master,” “Sacred The Thread,” and “Farewell For Now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequence hailed, “‘Farewell for Now’ shows Greta Van Fleet’s softer side in a very retro-sounding ballad.” Of “Meeting The Master,” Uproxx noted that “‘Meeting the Master’ [is] an existential new single on which lead vocalist Josh Kiszka embarks on a spiritual journey.”

Additionally, the band has launched a new puzzle box to help celebrate the new album. Check it out here. In celebration of the new album, there will be several vinyl variants including an exclusive black glitter vinyl, available for pre-order now. The band is also offering a red glitter vinyl, exclusive to Target, as well as an opaque vinyl available at select record stores across the country.

Next month the band is set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley, and more.

Pre-order Starcatcher.