Disney Shares Halle Bailey’s ‘Part Of Your World’ From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Soundtrack

One month before the live-action Little Mermaid hits theaters, Disney has shared the full version of Halle Bailey singing Ariel’s most iconic ballad “Part of Your World.” In addition to releasing the song on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, Disney also published a visualizer video for the song on YouTube, featuring footage from the film.

The 23-year-old Bailey headlines the new Little Mermaid movie as Ariel, and she puts her own spin on “Part of Your World,” originally sung by voice actress Jodi Benson. You can check her version of the song out below.

Halle - Part of Your World (From "The Little Mermaid"/Visualizer Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

As part of EW’s recent cover story on The Little Mermaid, composers Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda opened up about bringing the film’s music back to the screen. Menken and his longtime writing partner Howard Ashman wrote the music for the original 1989 Little Mermaid, and he’s since become a Disney legend, contributing to classics like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Hercules, and more. But The Little Mermaid is arguably Menken’s most iconic creation, influencing the music of nearly every Disney movie since. (In other words, there would be no “Let It Go” or “How Far I’ll Go” without “Part of Your World.”)

The new movie will feature classics like “Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl,” but Menken also teamed up with Moana and Encanto composer Lin-Manuel Miranda to pen a few new songs. The new tracks include an Ariel song called “For the First Time,” a Prince Eric power ballad called “Wild Uncharted Waters,” and a track for Scuttle and Sebastian called “Scuttlebutt.”

The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

