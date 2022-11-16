Iggy Pop Announces Major London Show With Blondie For July 2023

Iggy Pop - Photo: Gari Garaialde/Redferns

Iggy Pop has announced an outdoor headline concert in London for next summer. The alt-rock legend, who recently detailed his 19th solo album Every Loser, will take over Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 1 with a special one-day event dubbed ‘Dog Day Afternoon.’

Pop is due to perform a bill-topping show in the south London park following sets from Blondie and Generation Sex. The latter band features Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X, as well as Sex Pistols‘ Steve Jones and Paul Cook. The Crystal Palace date serves as Generation Sex’s first-ever UK appearance.

In a statement, Jones said: “Just every now and then we find time to get together with old pals from back in the day – purely just for the crack and to have fun. If it ain’t fun then we ain’t interested, life’s too short. And it’s a great bill with Iggy Pop and Blondie.”

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry added: “Blondie and Iggy Pop… we are excited to reunite with our friend, the one and only Prince of Punk, Iggy, for this special show in Crystal Palace Park, London, next summer. Once more, with feeling!”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday, November 18. An artist pre-sale is set to begin at the same time tomorrow, November 17.

As it stands, the upcoming London gig will mark Iggy Pop’s first UK performance since he played at the Barbican Centre in late 2019. That show saw the iconic artist air his latest album Free in its entirety.

‘Every Loser’ is scheduled for release on January 6 via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt. Pop has already previewed the 11-track project with the single, “Frenzy.”

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” he said in a previous statement announcing the partnership with Gold Tooth and Atlantic. The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

Iggy Pop will release a 10th anniversary edition of his 2012 album Aprés as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday next week, November 25.

