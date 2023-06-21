Iggy Pop, Fred Again… And More Confirmed For Miami’s 2023 III Points Festival

Iggy Pop - Photo: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Miami, FL festival III Points has revealed the full lineup for its 2023 edition, running across October 20-21 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center. The festival headliners are Iggy Pop and Fred again.. and they will be joined by Skrillex, Grimes and Black Coffee.

Other artists of note set to appear at III Points include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Caribou, Jeff Mills, Âme b2b Dixon, THSA, Gorgon City, John Summit b2b Green Velvet, Dom Dolla, Explosions in the Sky (performing The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place), Hudson Mohawke b2b Tiga, Alice Glass, Aluna, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, The Dare, Jockstrap, Nia Archives, Tirzah, Two Shell, and more. They join previously announced artists, including Caroline Polachek, SBTRK, Jamie Jones, Keinemusik, Lane, The Blaze, Tokischa, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and VTSS.

Despacio, the bespoke disco from Soulwax/2ManyDJ’s Stephen and David Dewaele and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, will also be open all through the festival. Tickets for III Points will on sale Thursday, June 22 at noon ET. Visit the festival’s official website for further information about the two-day event.

During the summer of 2023, Iggy Pop will also headline an equally diverse bill at Ireland’s All Together Now Festival. The legendary rocker will perform on a bill also including Lorde, Jamie xx and Lankum.

Pop will headline All Together Now three years after he was booked to to lead the festival in 2020. His original booking was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds became the headlining act of last year. The festival will be The Stooges rocker’s first one in Ireland in 15 years, and it is set to feature hits from every era of the 75-year-old punk godfather’s career.

The All Together Now Festival will return to Curraghmore House, Waterford, on the Irish Bank Holiday weekend, from the 4-6 August. Over 100 acts are lined up to perform across 16 stages over the weekend.

Artists already confirmed include LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy – who will play a DJ set – Billy Bragg, Lisa O’Neill, Fight Like Apes, Saint Sister, Andy Irvine and David Kitt.

Listen to the best of Iggy Pop on Apple Music and Spotify.