Iggy Pop, Lorde And More Confirmed For Ireland’s All Together Now 2023

Iggy Pop - Photo: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx and Lankum have been announced as headline acts for the All Together Now festival.

Pop will finally headline All Together Now next year, three years after the legendary musician was supposed to lead the festival in 2020. His original booking was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds were the main act of last year.

The festival will be The Stooges rocker’s first one in Ireland in 15 years, and it is set to feature hits from every era of the 75-year-old punk godfather’s career.

In 2019 Iggy Pop released his Free album, after saying that 2016′s widely-acclaimed Post Pop Depression was to be his last. His last performance at the Barbican in London was reviewed as “brilliantly spirited” by The Guardian.

All Together Now will return to Curraghmore House, Waterford, on the August Bank Holiday weekend, from the 4-6. Over 100 acts will perform across 16 stages over the weekend.

Artists already confirmed include LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy – who will play a DJ set – Billy Bragg, Todd Terje, Lisa O’Neill, Fight Like Apes, Saint Sister, Andy Irvine and David Kitt.

Elsewhere, Sugababes will also be performing at an Irish festival for the first time in 15 years, as the original trio of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan will be coming after their performance at Glastonbury 2023.

One of the highlights of the festival is the ‘Belonging Bandstand Brunch’, which will be headlined this year by Irish comedian and chat show host Tommy Tiernan.

General, family, and early entry passes and additional campervan passes will go on sale on Ticketmaster and other usual outlets, on Thursday, May 11. Tier one, two and three passes are already sold out, but tier four tickets will go on sale – priced at €235 each.

All Together Now is again strictly over 21s. Children aged 12 years and under can attend free of charge, but they must be accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.

