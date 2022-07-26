Imagine Dragons Named Ambassadors Of Ukrainian Aid Platform, ‘UNITED24’

Imagine Dragons - Photo: Pedro Gomes/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons have been named ambassadors of UNITED24, a platform initiated by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to fundraise for humanitarian aid.

The rock band have collaborated with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska on one of their first projects: a fundraiser for ambulance vehicles. Each van costs around £83,000, with vital stocks at the ready to provide lifesaving help to those in need during the war. Imagine Dragons met virtually with Zelensky virtually to discuss their future collaborations.

“We love the people of Ukraine and want to help in any way possible,” singer Dan Reynolds said in a statement. “Injustices like this can only be conquered when people around the world come together. We stand by the beautiful people of Ukraine and their courageous leader President Zelensky.”

“We will work with UNITED24 and local leaders to continually find ways to raise awareness and funds for the people until this unjust war ends. We look forward to the day when we can play a concert again in Kyiv and celebrate freedom, life and music with the resilient and strong people of Ukraine.”

The band join other UNITED24 ambassadors – footballer Andriy Shevchenko, tennis star Elina Svitolina, and actor Liev Schreiber – and more are to be announced shortly.

Imagine Dragons cancelled their performances in Russia this summer in solidarity with Ukraine. They also pulled their music from Russian shelves.

Meanwhile, the US rockers released their sixth album, Mercury – Act 2, earlier this month. With the 32-track epic, the group have made the boldest artistic statement of their career thus far. Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles “Enemy”, “Bones,” and “Sharks” and expands on 2021’s Mercury — Act 1. While Act 1 explores themes such as love, faith, pain, passion, and loss, Act 2 focuses on sorting through personal loss and the biggest existential questions of their career.

