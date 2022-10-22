Isobel Waller-Bridge Announces New EP ‘VIII,’ Shares ‘Daylight’

Isobel Waller-Bridge - Photo: Jérôme Favre (Courtesy of Mercury KX)

Prolific composer and musician Isobel Waller-Bridge has announced her brand new EP VIII, a bold, gripping body of work for string ensemble. To celebrate the release, Waller-Bridge released her thought-provoking single “Daylight,” out now via Mercury KX.

The eight tracks, conceived as compact miniatures, feature beautiful, lush soundscapes as well as tense, unsettling moments. Recorded at Air Studios in London, and performed by the pioneering, un-conducted string orchestra 12 Ensemble, this poignant collection of pieces sees Isobel using innovative string techniques throughout.

Daylight

Critically-acclaimed and in demand for her film, television, and theatre scores (Black Mirror, Fleabag, Emma, Munich – The Edge Of War), Waller-Bridge deliberately challenged her established creative process for her first EP on Mercury KX that creates a wealth of emotional uncertainty.

Instead of adhering to the parameters of provided visuals or a set narrative, the composer embraced a somewhat intimidating and unusual sense of freedom for this very personal project. Working in this way allowed Waller-Bridge to delve deeper into who she is as a musician and composer, touching on the idea of multiple selves, to then find her true musical identity.

Isobel explains, “I found there to be a profound catharsis in writing these pieces. They have in one form or another lived in me for decades and are a private (albeit public) reflection of my style, my development, and my love of writing. The process and the material has reconnected me with parts of my identity, and made me even more curious about music than I was before. I wrote this music to let my inside out. They are imperfect, and perhaps they are incomplete. But they are honest.”

The award-winning composer has conquered theatre with scores for productions staged from the West End to Broadway, for the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal National Theatre, The Old Vic, and The Donmar Warehouse, among others.

