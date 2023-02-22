Jack Johnson Announces New Remix Album ‘In Between Dub’

Jack Johnson - Photo: Jana Lagler/Redferns

Jack Johnson announces a new album, In Between Dub, featuring a remix collection of some of Johnson’s most beloved recordings from his over two decade long career, but with a dub twist. The record will be available on all streaming platforms and select retailers on June 2, 2023 through Brushfire and Republic Records.

The album’s lead track, “Traffic In The Sky”, one of two new Lee “Scratch” Perry dub remixes, is out now on all streaming platforms. You can check it out below.

Traffic In The Sky (Lee “Scratch” Perry Dub)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In Between Dub, a three-year creation, began after Jack reached out to famed reggae pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry in early 2020 to produce a dub remix album. After a year-long pandemic pause, Lee “Scratch” Perry began working on several tracks, crafting original music and mixes from his studio in Jamaica. Lee “Scratch” Perry sent the sketches over to Jack in Hawaii and together they connected to collaborate on a direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Growing up in Hawaii” with reggae music always on the radio, Lee “Scratch” Perry was a living Legend. When I found out he was up for remixing a few of my songs I was blown away. The remixes evolved and he ended up adding his voice to my songs. It was like he had done a magic trick to the music. I will be forever grateful for the time, love, and energy that Lee “Scratch” Perry put into this project.”

On August 29, 2021, the project was suddenly brought to another halt as Lee “Scratch” Perry departed this physical world. In 2022 Jack and Subatomic Sound System, Lee “Scratch” Perry’s band of the last decade, connected directly and discovered they had all the pieces to bring Lee “Scratch” Perry’s creation to completion.

In Between Dub features two new Lee “Scratch” Perry dubs, plus a Subatomic Sound System dub with vocals from Lee “Scratch” Perry, along with dub remixes by Scientist, Dennis Bovell, Nightmares On Wax, Mad Professor, Yaadcore and Monk. The full track listing is below.

Pre-order In Between Dub.

In Between Dub track listing:

“Traffic In The Sky” (Lee “Scratch” Perry)

“Wasting Time” (Subatomic Sound System)

“No Other Way” (Dennis Bovell)

“Times Like These” (Lee “Scratch” Perry)

“Calm Down” (Dennis Bovell)

“Better Together” (Nightmares On Wax)

“One Step Ahead” (Scientist)

“Breakdown” (Nightmares On Wax)

“Turn Your Love” (Mad Professor)

“You Can’t Control It” (Yaadcore)

“It’s All Underground” (Monk)