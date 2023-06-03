Jack Johnson Shares ‘In Between Dub’ Remix Album

Jack Johnson - Photo: Matt Jelonek/WireImage

Multi-Platinum musician Jack Johnson’s new remix album, In Between Dub, is out now through Brushfire and Republic Records and available through all digital platforms and select retailers on CD and vinyl.

In Between Dub, a hand-selected collection of some of Johnson’s favorite songs over an incredible two-decade career, features a reimagined collaborative compilation of classic Johnson tracks remixed by some of Reggae’s most influential names like the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, Dennis Bovell, Nightmares on Wax, and Subatomic Sound System.

On June 4, starting in Paris, France, Johnson will bring his revered Meet The Moonlight Tour to Europe for a four week tour headlining iconic venues and festivals across nine countries. Meet The Moonlight, Johnson’s eighth studio album, was met with esteemed reviews. “His latest album might very well be his boldest work yet—not to mention his best-sounding LP in years,” said SPIN Magazine.

Pitchfork added that Meet The Moonlight is “his best album yet, the gentle songwriter pushes beyond feel-good stereotypes to look for small joys amid vexing times.” Full European and UK tour dates with special guest artists including dub legend Horace Andy, Hollie Cook, Soja (acoustic), Ziggy Alberts, and In Between Dub collaborators Subatomic Sound System are listed below.

Additionally, Johnson will bring his summer tour and chart topping catalog to headline BeachLife Festival (Redondo Beach, CA) on September 22 and Oceans Calling Music Festival (Ocean City, MD) on September 29.

US Festivals:

September 22 Redondo Beach, California BeachLife Festival

September 29 Ocean City, Maryland Oceans Calling Music Festival

International Tour Dates:

June 4 Paris, France We Love Green Festival

June 8 Stockholm, Sweden Gröna Lund Tivoli

June 10 Kværndrup, Denmark Heartland Festival

June 11 Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany Open Air – SOLD OUT ^

June 13 Cologne, Germany Open Air ^

June 15 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS- SOLD OUT ^

June 16 Berlin, Germany Citadel Music Festival ^

June 18 Werchter, Belgium TW Classic

June 21 London, England Hammersmith Eventim Apollo – SOLD OUT #

June 22 London, England Hammersmith Eventim Apollo – SOLD OUT #

June 23 Cornwall, England Eden Sessions – SOLD OUT #

June 25 Berkshire, England Wasing Estate &

June 29 Zurich, Switzerland ZOA %

June 30 Klam bei Grein, Austria Castle Clam %*

July 1 Tarvisio, Italy No Borders Festival %

July 2 Ferrara, Italy Ferrara Comfort Festival at Parco Urbano Bassani

^ with Subatomic Sound System

# with Hollie Cook

& Horace Andy & Dub Asante Band ft. Matic Horns

% Ziggy Alberts

%* Soja acoustic and Ziggy Alberts