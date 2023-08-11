James Bay Shares Emotional New Song ‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’

James Bay - Photo: C. Brandon/Redferns

James Bay has returned with the new song “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad” which you can check out below.

The “Hold Back The River” hitmaker has been testing the waters by playing the tune for his fans at his live shows, and after it received such a good reaction, he decided to drop it for real.

In an official statement, Bay said: “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad” is a song about how crazy it can feel to say goodbye. There’s rarely ever anything good about it. I say goodbye to the people I love constantly; it comes with the territory of my work. I’m always travelling. It’s an amazing job but everything in life has its upsides and downsides.

James Bay - Goodbye Never Felt So Bad (Official Audio)

“This summer I started playing the song live, way before I even knew it would be released. I just wanted to share new music for the thrill of it. You can’t ask an audience to like something, but every time my fans put their hands in the air, clapped along and by the last chorus they were singing the words. It’s been unbelievable. I’m really excited to share the recording with the world. I wrote it with my mate, the brilliant Phil Plested. I hope you love it!”

“Goodbye Never Felt So Bad” marks the singer-songwriter’s first new music since his 2022 LP Leap.

Earlier this year, James revealed he’s in the early stages of his next album and is planning to showcase more of his “guitar playing”. The musician intends to go back to his roots after enjoying a rawer approach to playing his acoustic guitar as he did on open-mic nights when he was starting out.

He explained: “With all my heroes, a lot of my favourite work of theirs was recorded in the first or second take. It had that sort of carefree [nature], ‘Let’s just do it. Emote and move on to the next thing.’ I’m trying to do that at the moment.”

Buy or stream “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad.”