Jamie T Announces Headlining Show At London’s Finsbury Park For June 2023

Jamie T has announced a huge homecoming show at London’s Finsbury Park. Set to take place on June 30, 2023, the outdoor event will serve as the singer-songwriter’s biggest headline gig to date.

He’ll perform in front of 45,000 fans, bringing along a line-up of special guest support acts. Names are yet to be confirmed. Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST next Friday, August 5, while pre-sales begin at the same time on Wednesday, August 3.

Jamie T (real name Jamie Treays) follows in the footsteps of Sam Fender, who played a sold-out show at Finsbury Park earlier this month. Other major acts to have topped the bill at the park include Arctic Monkeys, Queens Of The Stone Age, Pulp and Liam Gallagher.

The news comes as Jamie T celebrates his fifth album, The Theory Of Whatever, reaching Number One in the Official UK Albums chart last Friday, July 29. It’s the musician’s first-ever album chart-topper and marks his fifth consecutive Top Five record overall.

The singer-songwriter played his first show in five years in May before headlining the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury 2022 last month. NME hailed the latter set as “the perfect way to usher in a new era of one of noughties indie’s most beloved artists”.

Jamie T will embark on a UK headline tour this November, which includes a gig at Alexandra palace in north London. See his live itinerary below.

November 08 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

November 10 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

November 11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

November 12 – O2 Academy, Leeds

November 14 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

November 15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

November 17 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

November 18 – Alexandra Palace, London

November 21 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

November 22 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

November 23 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

June 30, 2023 – Finsbury Park, London

Buy or stream The Theory Of Whatever.