Jamie T Lands First UK No.1 Album As ‘The Theory Of Whatever’ Hits The Top

South London singer-songwriter and rapper Jamie T has landed his first UK No.1 album with The Theory of Whatever. The new release, his first for six years, ends Harry Styles’ reign with Harry’s House, which had topped the chart for six non-consecutive weeks.

The Theory of Whatever is Jamie T’s fifth consecutive UK Top 5 album, but the first to go all the way to the summit. He arrived in 2007 with Panic Prevention, which reached No.4, following it in 2009 with Kings & Queens, a No.2 success. 2014’s Carry on the Grudge reached No.4 and 2016’s Trick got to No.3.

The new release also enters at the top of the Official Vinyl Albums Chart. “Hello, ladies and gentlemen,” the artist told OfficialCharts.com on hearing the news. “Thank you for the support on the album. Thank you for the Number 1!”

Jamie T plays an 11-date UK tour in November, including a London show at Alexandra Palace on the 18th. Newly-announced for next summer, he will play to an audience of 45,000 when he headlines at London’s Finsbury Park on June 30, with special guests to be announced. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, August 5.

Jack White’s Entering Heaven Alive debuts on the Official Albums Chart at No.4, and other highlights include a 10-5 climb for The Weeknd’s compilation The Highlights. Sam Fender, who played his own headliner at Finsbury Park last week, enjoys an upswing for his Seventeen Going Under album, which returns to the Top 20 with a 26-19 climb. Taylor Swift’s folklore jumps 74-36 after she made a surprise appearance at Haim’s show at London’s O2 Arena.

On the singles chart, Billie Eilish’s two-track Guitar Songs release makes its mark, as both tracks on it arrive in the Top 40: “TV” at No.23 and “The 30th” at No.33. They take her total of Top 40 hits in the UK to 17.

