Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, And More Set For ONE Musicfest

ONE Musicfest has announced the lineup for this year’s festivities at the historic Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The festival will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The two-day festival is set to take place on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, promising an unforgettable weekend of music, culture, and celebration.

Other acts set to perform include Kodak Black. Additionally, a special Hip Hop 50 stage will feature legends such as Nelly, DJ Drama, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Quik, Trina, and more.

“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop,” says ONE Musicfest founder J. Carter. “It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

Last week, Janet Jackson unveiled the 30th anniversary edition of her multi-platinum album janet. The new edition has reviewers marveling again at its wide-ranging mastery of genres, its production, and sheer depth of its material.

The new edition arrives in various formats including a 3LP vinyl configuration with tri gatefold, upgraded jacket, a booklet of rarely seen photos from the period of its release, and a third LP of seven bonus tracks. The 2CD edition features standard packaging with seven bonus tracks, and there’s a standard black 2LP version, alongside the album’s digital release. Bonus tracks in the new package include “And On And On,” “70’s Love Groove,” and “One More Chance,” and there are a variety of alternate mixes from rare, contemporaneous seven inch singles.

