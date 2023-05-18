Janet Jackson’s Multi-Platinum ‘janet.’ For Deluxe Anniversary Editions

Janet Jackson 'janet.' artwork - Courtesy: Virgin/UMe

A deluxe edition of Janet Jackson’s fifth studio album, 1993’s multi-platinum janet., will be released by Virgin/UMe on July 7, to mark its 30th anniversary.

The album included the double platinum single “That’s The Way Love Goes,” the platinum-certified ballad “Again” and other such highlights as “If,” “Because Of Love,” “You Want This,” and “Anytime, Any Place.”

Released on May 18, 1993, by Virgin Records America, the album was an immediate sales sensation, selling 350,000 copies in the US alone in its first week and debuting at No.1 there as well as in the UK and Australia. janet. was the No.4 bestselling album of the entire year in America and now has worldwide sales total 14 million copies, Jackson’s best-ever album performance.

The album was also critically lauded, both at the time and in retrospective overviews, with Pitchfork placing it among its 150 Best Albums of the 1990s and Rolling Stone in its 100 Greatest Albums of the Nineties. Read more about janet. in this dedicated uDiscover Music feature.

The new edition will be available in a special 3LP vinyl configuration with tri gatefold, upgraded jacket, a booklet of rarely seen photos from the period of its release, and a third LP of seven bonus tracks. The 2CD edition comes in standard packaging with seven bonus tracks, and there will be a standard black 2LP version, while the album will also be available on all streaming platforms. The bonus tracks include “And On And On,” “70’s Love Groove,” “One More Chance,” and various alternate mixes from rare seven inch singles of the day.

A new merchandising capsule, produced in partnership with Bravado, is also available at Shop.Janetjackson.com. This eight-piece collection was created for Jackson’s current Together Again tour, her first in five years. The 33-city itinerary is visiting North American arenas and amphitheaters in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and more.

