Jay Rock Returns With ‘Eastside,’ First Solo Single In Five Years

Grammy Award-Winning artist Jay Rock has returned with “Eastside,” his first solo single in five years. The track is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records.

Produced by TDE labelmate Kal Banx, “Eastside” serves as the perfect canvas for Jay Rock to flex his variety of vocal talents and the gruff delivery fans have come to love. With remarkable economy, Jay Rock manages to fit vivid images and dynamic storytelling into sleek, clipped bars. “Eastside” communicates exactly what it means to grow up around his way.

Jay Rock ft. Kal Banx - Eastside

He raps, “Eastside got that dope, b___h, I’m servin’ it/ Bent’ GT, I’m swervin’ it/ Tell me what’s the word, lil’ b___h?/ F__k what you heard and s__t/ Hood tat on me permanent.”

The single marks Jay Rock’s first solo release in the half-decade span since Redemption, the 2018 album that confirmed his status as one of the sharpest observers and most uncompromising storytellers to emerge from California in his generation.

Songs from the album earned him three of his four Grammy nominations: Best Rap Song for both “Win” and his Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake collaboration “King’s Dead,” which took home the trophy in the Best Rap Performance category and has garnered over 2.5 billion global streams and counting. “King’s Dead” was also featured on Black Panther: The Album, the widely acclaimed soundtrack to the 2018 box office hit Black Panther.

Prior to 2018, Jay Rock’s status was already unquestionable in the West. More than a decade before then, he signed a major label deal and scored a hit with the Lil Wayne- and will.i.am-assisted “All My Life (In the Ghetto).”

He then landed on XXL’s coveted Freshman cover and helped spearhead TDE’s takeover of the hip-hop world. His first two albums, 2011’s Follow Me Home and 2015’s 90059, each rank among the grittiest, most deeply considered street rap albums of the century so far.

Buy or stream “Eastside.”