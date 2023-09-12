Jenny Lewis Shares Performance Of ‘Cherry Baby,’ Announces ‘Joy’All Ball’ Tour

Jenny Lewis - Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has shared a live performance of Jenny Lewis’ “Cherry Baby.” The track is featured on her new album, Joy’all.

Joy’All, defined as “a feeling of great pleasure and happiness,” is the fifth solo album from Jenny and follow up to 2019’s critically acclaimed On The Line. The album finds the singer-songwriter embarking on a new era, in a new town—and on a new label, as she joins the iconic roster of Blue Note/Capitol Records.

“I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic…and put them aside as the world shut down,” Jenny said in a statement about Joy’All, “And then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck. The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’”

Joy’All pulls from a bounty of sonic inspiration–from classic soul to 90s R&B, as well as country and classic singer-songwriter records. CLASH applauded “Cherry Baby” in particular as “a seductive ode to falling in love all over again, the lyrics talk about initial flirtation, and how this time—maybe—it’ll be different.”

In other exciting Jenny Lewis news, she has also announced a new tour in support of Joy’All. The new leg of headlining dates will kick off in late November and feature stops along the west coast, including: Ventura (Ventura Music Hall), San Luis Obispo (Fremont Theater), Healdsburg (Little Saint), Eugene (McDonald Theatre), Seattle (Paramount Theatre), Portland (Roseland Theatre), San Francisco (The Warfield), Santa Ana (The Observatory), and Los Angeles (Hollywood Palladium). General onsale for the Joy’All Ball Tour begins Friday, September 15 at 10am PT, with special guests to be announced.

Buy or stream Joy’All.