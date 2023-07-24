Jeon Somi Announces New EP ‘Game Plan’

Jeon Somi - Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter Jeon Somi is back with the announcement of her upcoming EP entitled Game Plan.

The EP follows Jeon Somi’s 2021 first album, XOXO, and marks a new chapter for the pop superstar, as she has evolved both musically and as an artist, offering a more elevated look and sound. Game Plane will be released on August 7 via THEBLACKLABEL/Interscope Records and is available for pre-order now.

Born as Ennik Somi Douma in 2001 in Ontario, Canada, Jeon Somi grew up in Seoul, South Korea. After several commercial ventures, Jeon Somi ultimately became known after winning Produce 101, a South Korean TV singing competition, and subsequently became part of the project girl group I.O.I. The young musician then joined THEBLACKLABEL and began her musical partnership with producer TEDDY.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeon Somi emerged as a solo artist in June 2019 with her single “BIRTHDAY,” which has since amassed over 104M streams worldwide on Spotify and over 106M views on YouTube to date. In 2020, Somi signed to Interscope Records as part of the label’s partnership with THEBLACKLABEL and released her debut album entitled XOXO, which features the K-Pop sensation’s single “DUMB DUMB,” for which the music video surpassed 10 million views in 24 hours, 152M views on YouTube to date, and has amassed over 120M streams on Spotify.

Her last album included the larger than life anthem, “XOXO,” which has racked up over 88M streams on Spotify alone and over 105M views on YouTube to date, as well as singles “Anymore” and “What You Waiting For.” In addition, Jeon Somi’s commercial and acting career has also included being global ambassador for Prada and Lacoste with coverage in Vogue and ELLE.

Somi shared that her first solo statement, XOXO, was put together purely under her own steam, as opposed to the prefab nature of her former group’s origins. And like the album itself, Somi’s work is a reminder that she has become a star of her own making.

Pre-order Game Plan.