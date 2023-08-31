Jeon Somi Shares Music Video For ‘Gold Gold Gold’

Jeon Somi - Photo: Courtesy of THEBLACKLABEL/Interscope Records

Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter Jeon Somi has shared the music video for her single “Gold Gold Gold.” The music video comes fresh off the heels of her EP, Game Plan, of which “Gold Gold Gold” is the first track on the album.

Game Plan marks Jeon Somi’s comeback after two years. That era was capped by the release of her debut album XOXO. Now she begins a new chapter, evolving both musically and as an artist, offering a more elevated look and sound. Upon its release, Game Plan hit No.1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart for four consecutive days.

Jeon Somi participated in the songwriting of “Gold Gold Gold,” showcasing her growth as a singer-songwriter alongside TEDDY and Danny Chung with production by 24 and Dominsuk, who are known as the hitmakers behind BLACKPINK.

“Gold Gold Gold” has Jeon rapping and singing with overflowing confidence over a trendy and infectious beat with a melodic bridge and addictive chorus. In true Somi fashion, the music video for “Gold Gold Gold” is colorful, energetic, and full of glitz, glamor, and unbeatable choreography. “Gold Gold Gold” is the second single off of Game Plan, coming less than three weeks after the lead single “Fast Forward,” which has amassed 48M YouTube views and was the No.1 Trending Music Videos Worldwide for three days.

In addition to releasing the EP, Somi celebrated the release with a music video for lead single “Fast Forward.” The track is an upbeat dance-leaning anthem, and the music video is a perfect representation of Jeon Somi’s evolution, transformation, and artistic prowess. With an elevated pre-chorus and energetic hook as its focal point, the song conveys one’s desire to encounter their one true love.

Elsewhere on the EP, “Pisces” is a self-written jam, a beautiful song that blends a sentimental melody comparing the complex emotions of love with plum-flavored candies. Finally, “The Way” is a retro synth-pop track that paints a picture of one’s regrets of the past and promises for the future.

Buy or stream Game Plan.