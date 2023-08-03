Jessie Ware Confirmed For 2023 Edition Of Homobloc In Manchester

Jessie Ware - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Jessie Ware, Confidence Man and Romy are among the acts lined up for the fall 2023 edition of Homobloc in Manchester.

The queer block party is set to return to the northern city’s Depot Mayfield on November 4 and, according to a press release, is set to welcome “artists, performers, spectators and clubbers to come together and present one of the greatest dancefloor coalitions of the LGBTQ+ community.”

In addition to Jessie Ware and Confidence Man, Peaches is also set to headline, with further headline DJ sets coming from The Blessed Madonna, David Morales, Avalon Emerson, Horse Meat Disco, LSDXOXO, salute, Sherelle and I. Jordan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is set to take over the full expanse of Depot Mayfield, across three main stages in the venue itself, plus additional stages along the street and in the Star & Garter pub located next door. Tickets for the event are on sale from Friday, August 4. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

Also, for the first time ever, Homobloc is expanding to the venue’s roof space, which will host an array of programming, including cinema screenings, in-session podcasts and talks, acoustic performances, pop-up shops and more.

“It’s with great pleasure we unveil the most adventurous Homobloc line-up to date,” promoter Rod Connolly said in an official statement. “For 2023 we have straddled the edges of queer culture to introduce fresh new sounds and textures from the alternative music scene, aligning them with some of the biggest names in electronic and dance music to create a unique international party busting with nitty-gritty northern queer energy.”

Also in Jessie Ware news, the singer recently shared a new version of her That! Feels Good! track, “Freak Me Now,” featuring Róisín Murphy. The original version of “Freak Me Now” featured vocals only from Ware, but now comes updated with the cameo from the former Moloko singer.

Ware will continue to ride the high of That! Feels Good!, which earned her a series of rave reviews, later this year when she heads out on tour in North America and the UK. She will hit the road in Chicago on October 5, continuing that leg of shows until October 23, when it wraps up in Toronto. Following that, the British pop star will return to the UK for Homobloc and several other shows in November, including two headline dates at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London.

Listen to the best of Jessie Ware on Apple Music and Spotify.