Jessie Ware, Tears For Fears, Soft Cell, And More Line Up For Radio 2 In The Park

Jessie Ware – Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Jessie Ware, Tears For Fears, and Soft Cell are among the acts that will be performing at this year’s Radio 2 In The Park.

The two-day festival will visit Leicester’s Victoria Park this September, bringing with it a stellar line-up featuring numerous musical legends.

Across September 16 and 17, Jessie Ware, Tears For Fears, Soft Cell, Texas, Rick Astley, James Blunt, The Pretenders, and others will perform. Kylie will headline the Sunday night, marking her first live UK concert performance in four years. Blunt and Simply Red will be making their only UK festival appearances of 2023 at the festival.

The event will also feature a Radio 2 DJ stage for the first time, where some of the station’s favorite presenters will be manning the decks and playing some of the best music in the world from the past seven decades.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (June 14) at 8:15am BST and will be available to purchase via the Radio 2 website. For fans who don’t get tickets or who can’t make it to Leicester, shows and sets will be available live plus on demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer across the weekend and for 30 days afterward.

“I am thrilled to be performing at Radio 2 in the Park this year,” Jessie Ware said. “The event has become legendary, and to be invited to join the amazing list of acts this year is a dream come true. Really looking forward to singing and dancing for everyone!”

“Remarkably, this will be the first time Soft Cell have ever played in Leicester, and so we’re incredibly excited to be performing there at this special Radio 2 event,” Soft Cell added.

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears For Fears said: “We love playing live and can’t wait to bring some of our favorite songs, old and new, to thousands of Radio 2 listeners.”

In a press release, Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, commented: “Radio 2 is proud to play a huge range of timeless, melodic music, in fact around 16,000 different songs, from pop to rock, soul to folk, are played across the station each year.

“We’re thrilled to reveal Radio 2 in the Park is coming to Leicester, bringing a stellar line-up of artists who have had hits in the past six decades and who, between them, have sold over 250 million records and had 250 UK Top 40 hits! We can’t wait to bring our listeners and presenting family together for an unforgettable weekend of live music.”

Find more information about Radio 2 In The Park on the Radio 2 website.