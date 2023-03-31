ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Jhené Aiko Returns With Uplifting New Single ‘Calm And Patient’

The single is Aiko’s first solo track since 2021.

Published on

Jhené Aiko - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings
Jhené Aiko - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Jhené Aiko is ushering in a new era with the lush, powerful new single “calm & patient.” The track is her first new solo song since 2021’s “Wrap Me Up.”

Over beds of synthesizers and minimal percussion, Aiko waxes poetically on the joys of life. She sings, “I’m satisfied with life/ I do not just get by, I thrive/ What a miracle to be up and alive/ Sending love to those who are stuck in the fight.” Listen to the uplifting new anthem below.

Click to load video

Aiko has been quiet, last emerging to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut mixtape Sailing Soul(s) by releasing the project on streaming services for the first time ever.

“This mixtape was a pivotal moment for me,” Aiko wrote on Twitter. She explained the story of Sailing Soul(s), saying: “When Was 12 I was signed to a label, singing songs I have no real connection to. Besides that, I had no real stories of my own to tell at 12. Then I took a break to focus on school. In my teens, I was signing demo records and taking meetings.

I met with one record exec who told me I needed to do a better job at ‘selling’ myself when I came into meetings. Dressing like myself, singing like myself, talking like myself… wasn’t enough. I thought, why do I have to sell myself? Why do I have to try to convince you of my worth? Of who I am?”

The cover art for Sailing Soul(s) features Aiko standing in the ocean holding onto chains that are wrapped around her wrists and waist. “I wanted the cover to express me breaking free from that narrative of having to “sell” myself. I wanted the broken chains to symbolize that freedom of feeling unanchored… free to be me, going with the flow… going with the wind like a sail boat… freeing my soul… “sailing” my soul instead of “selling” my soul.”

Buy or stream “calm & patient.”

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
uDiscover Music image background
Humble Pie Smokin' album cover
‘Smokin”: Humble Pie’s Acclaimed 1972 Album Is Still Hot
MIKA – Photo: Courtesy of MIKA/YouTube
MIKA, Lil Baby, And Taylor Swift: Currently Trending Songs
Blue Cheer
Up To 11: The Songs That Inspired Heavy Metal
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top