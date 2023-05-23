Jimmy Buffett Home From Hospital, Looking Forward ‘Fins Up’ To Shows

Jimmy Buffett in March 2023 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jimmy Buffett, who recently checked into hospital unexpectedly, has declared on social media that his health is improving and that he has returned home. A visit to a doctor uncovered an issue that required immediate medical attention, causing the star to postpone a show in Charleston, S.C. this past weekend.

Shop the best of Jimmy Buffett’s discography on vinyl and more.

Last Thursday, he had begun a post by writing: “Hello my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond. These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. ‘Challenges,’ he wrote, ‘make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.

Son Of A Son Of A Sailor

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he continued. “I will also promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would ever have imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, NOT YET!”

On Friday, he updated fans with a new post in which he wrote: “Thank you for the outpouring of support and well-wishes. I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get[ting] myself back in good shape.

“Once I am in shape, we will look at the whens and wheres of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along. Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!”

The Charleston date was the only one on Buffett’s normally-busy touring schedule. Last September, he was advised by doctors to rest and recuperate for an extended period, leading to the cancellation of the remainder of his 2022 itinerary.

Listen to the best of Jimmy Buffett on Apple Music and Spotify.