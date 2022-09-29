Jimmy Buffett Cancels Rest Of 2022 Schedule, Ordered To Rest And Recuperate

Jimmy Buffett - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Jimmy Buffett has been hospitalized for a brief stay after being advised by doctors to rest and recuperate. The much-loved star has thus announced that he will not tour further this year.

A statement on behalf of the 76-year-old father of three says: “Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

Imminent shows in his Life On The Flipside – Redux tour in October with the Coral Reefer Band have either been canceled or postponed. The concert at the MGM Garden Grand Arena scheduled for October 8 will now take place on March 4, 2023, and the one at the same venue on October 15 has been moved to March 11. An October 22 show at Snapdragon Arena in San Diego has yet to be rearranged. Tickets for the original shows will be honored.

Bookings on October 10 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and October 12 at Fort Idaho Center in Nampa, ID could not be rescheduled, and have therefore been canceled. Refund information for the canceled shows, and those unable to attend the new dates, is at jimmybuffett.com.

Buffett has collaborated with the Zac Brown Band on a new version of “Same Boat,” from the latter’s deluxe edition of their album The Comeback, which comes out tomorrow (30).

In 2020, Buffett told Brian Hiatt in a Rolling Stone profile: “When you’ve had a couple of close calls – an airplane crash, a stage dive – you think you’re probably living on borrowed time. So I kind of do choose to live like it’s my last day. You never know. At 73, you’re losing a lot of friends, and it’s a constant progression towards…y’know, what’s there. Everybody goes at some point.” Asked how he would like to be remembered, he added: “‘He had a good time and made a lot of people happy’ would be good.”

