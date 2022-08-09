John Anderson To Jump On Board Outlaw Country Cruise 7 In 2023

John Anderson - Photo: Courtesy of Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Country great John Anderson has been added to the line-up for Outlaw Country Cruise 7, which sets sail from February 21-27 next year. Organized by Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and Sixthman, the Norwegian Pearl sails from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico, offering six nights of rock-edged country. Tickets are on sale now.

Anderson’s addition to the cruise follows the release last week by Easy Eye Sound of Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson. He will be honored with an all-star concert in the Norwegian Pearl’s Stardust Theater.

Mississippi Moon

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Texas honky tonk favorite Joshua Ray Walker is also new in the line-up, which features the notable return of Tex-Mex rock‘n’roller Joe King Carrasco with none other than Sir Douglas Quintet and Texas Tornados co-founder Augie Meyers. Previously announced attractions include the Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Old 97’s, Kathleen Edwards, Carlene Carter, Linda Gail Lewis, Bill Kirchen, Elizabeth Cook, the Waco Brothers, Supersuckers, and more.

The Norwegian Pearl offers five unique venues which will stage an array of special performances, unique collaborations, exclusive tribute shows, and recordings of SiriusXM Sessions at Sea, hosted by artists and SiriusXM Outlaw Country DJs Steve Earle, Elizabeth Cook, and Mojo Nixon.

Organizers promise that the seventh Outlaw Country Cruise will be “the most exhilarating cruise vacation ever.” Also on board are a Pool Deck with multiple hot tubs, the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and more. There will also be shore excursions in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and the island of Cozumel, Mexico.

Carena Liptak’s review of the Anderson tribute album for Holler notes: “Though each of these marquee artists lends their signature sound to their Anderson tribute performance, at no point does the song feel overwhelmed by the performer’s own stardom…it’s mainly due to some stellar song matchmaking by producer Dan Auerbach and his partner in the project, David “Fergie” Ferguson.

“Each artist was selected for the way their musicality overlaps with Anderson’s; as a whole, the diversity of the project is a tribute to his dynamic artistry.”

Buy or stream Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.