John Mellencamp Announces Massive North American Tour

John Mellencamp - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Live from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition, John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour, “Live and In Person 2023,” set to kick off in February.

Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents and sponsored by Turner Classic Movies, the tour will see 76 shows beginning with two nights in Bloomington, Indiana on February 5 and 6 and concluding with two nights in South Bend, Indiana on June 23 and 24. The tour includes multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, Clearwater, Minneapolis, and more, as well as stops in TCM’s home of Atlanta, Los Angeles, and other major cities across North America.

The partnership with TCM is a landmark collaboration and a first for Mellencamp, who has never previously had a tour promotional partner in all his years of performing live.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10am local time until Thursday, October 6 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Register now at John Mellencamp’s official website for the Mellencamp mailing list presale beginning Wednesday, October 5 at 10am local time. Turner Classic Movies newsletter subscribers will have early access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 6 at 10am.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10am local time. These exclusive offers can include reserved seated tickets in the front row, custom merchandise, and much more. Tickets for the John Mellencamp Live and In Person tour will go on sale to the general public Friday, October 7 at 10am local time.

Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp opened today at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—a new, permanent part of the museum’s beloved and expanding Legends of Rock exhibit. Museum goers can expect to see artifacts including the suit worn in promotional photos for Mellencamp’s 2003 album Trouble No More, his 1976 Fender Telecaster Custom guitar played onstage extensively and the studio tracking chart for “Jack and Diane” from 1981, as well as an oil painting by Mellencamp himself, Backbone (2022), reworked from a 1993 self-portrait.

Visit John Mellencamp’s official website for more information.