Jon Batiste Ushers In ‘World Music Radio’ Era With New Track ‘Calling Your Name’

Jon Batiste - Photo: Emman Montalvan

Jon Batiste is exploring the middle-ground between hard hitting pop songs and a rich tapestry of international sounds on his highly anticipated album, World Music Radio, out August 18 via Verve Records/Interscope Records.

To celebrate the album, Batiste has unveiled a new track entitled “Calling Your Name.” The song is a funk-pop inspired summer smash that showcases Batiste’s songwriting prowess, infectious voice, and melodic ingenuity. Check it out below.

Jon Batiste - Calling Your Name (Visualizer)

Jon Batiste delves into a profound question: Isn’t all music, in essence, world music? Drawing inspiration from Batiste’s mission to create community with the power of music, this album serves as a sonic passport for listeners, inviting them on a transformative musical journey meant for everyone.

World Music Radio is available for pre-order, including exclusive color vinyl options, signed items, and other merchandise.

The announcement of World Music Radio follows the success of Batiste’s historic and critically acclaimed album WE ARE, which swept the 64th Annual Grammy Awards winning five awards including prestigious Best Album.

Of World Music Radio, Jon says, “I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before.”

On World Music Radio, Jon Batiste reaches new artistic heights by collaborating with a diverse range of global talents on the album. Collaborators include Grammy-nominated producer Jon Bellion as well as renowned artists such as Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, Fireboy DML, J.I.D, Camilo, NewJeans, and more. Together, they transcend the confines of traditional genres, blurring sonic boundaries and effortlessly transforming a Tuesday morning into a Saturday night.

In 2020, he was honored with an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the Disney/Pixar film SOUL, which he shared with fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The score won him a Grammy award and also garnered him a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a NAACP Image Award, and a Critic’s Choice Award. Notably, Batiste became the second black composer in history, following the legendary jazz musician Herbie Hancock, to win an Academy Award for composition.

