Jonas Blue And Louisa Johnson Team Up For ‘Always Be There’

Jonas Blue - Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

As summer turns into fall, multi-Platinum producer Jonas Blue and acclaimed British singer-songwriter Louisa Johnson celebrate the kind of love and friendship that remains steadfast through every season on the new single “Always Be There.”

Johnson’s powerful vocals shine on the track. Blue, who wrote “Always Be There” with Sam Roman, Andrew Wells, and Maya Kurchner, imbues the song with an infectious, uplifting vibe. Released via Astralwerks, “Always Be There” is the third single from Blue’s forthcoming collaborative project, Together, and amplifies the album’s theme of global positivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonas Blue, Why Don't We - Don’t Wake Me Up (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Following her chart success with singles “Best Behaviour,” “So Good,” and the Clean Bandit smash “Tears,” Johnson has accumulated over 300 million combined worldwide streams. Her debut single “Forever Young” reached No.3 in the UK charts after she won the 12th season of X Factor at the age of 17 in 2015–the youngest ever contestant to win the competition.

Johnson is the latest global talent to be revealed from Together. The album will also include “Don’t Wake Me Up,” Blue’s collaboration with Why Don’t We. Released earlier this year, the track has amassed over 160 million combined global streams to date.

Across all his releases–which include “Fast Car,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Mama,” and “Polaroid”–Jonas Blue has amassed more than 16 billion global streams, 78 million single sales and 130 Platinum certifications. His debut album, Blue, is certified Gold in the U.S. and U.K. and was winner of the Brit Certified Breakthrough Award. He has collaborated with a star-studded cast of artists that includes Becky Hill, Rita Ora, Joe Jonas, Paloma Faith, Liam Payne, Tiësto, MK, R3HAB, RAYE, Raye, JP Cooper, Sabrina Carpenter, Ava Max, and more.

Blue has also produced remixes for the likes of Ed Sheeran featuring Justin Bieber, Ellie Goulding, Regard, Madison Beer, Alok & Bastille, and many more. His stacked 2022 touring schedule includes a residency in Las Vegas, festival performances, shows in Ibiza, across the U.S., Europe, and more. He’ll also be playing B2B sets at numerous festivals with Dutch DJ/producer Sam Feldt, his partner in their new project, Endless Summer.

Buy or stream “Always Be There.”