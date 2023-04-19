Jonas Brothers Bring ‘Waffle House’ To The ‘Tonight Show’

Jonas Brothers - Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Jonas Brothers occupied the Tonight Show stairwell on Tuesday, April 18 to perform an acoustic version of their new single “Waffle House” with The Roots.

The “Musical Stairs” segment featured Mark Kelley on cello, “Captain” Kirk Douglas and Kevin Jonas on guitar, and Nick and Joe Jonas taking the lead on vocals. Regarding the song, the band says, “Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary. It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

Yesterday, the band announced three secret shows in Los Angeles, CA on April 25, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on April 26, and Baltimore, MD on April 28. Venues will be revealed at a later date.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registration for all dates will close Thursday, April 20 at 1 pm ET. The Verified Fan Onsale will be the only way for fans to access tickets to the intimate shows. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale starting April 21.

Last week, the band announced that they will extend their New York visit with an additional performance at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 13, marking a second opportunity for fans to see the Brothers at Yankee stadium. The band made their mark in NYC earlier this year during their historic sold-out Broadway engagement.

For their two special shows at Yankee Stadium, they will perform five albums each night–including their new album, The Album, which features the brand new single “Waffle House.”

On April 8, Jonas Brothers returned to SNL to perform two tracks from its upcoming new album. The trio served as the musical guest on the long-running US comedy show, joining guest host Molly Shannon in the episode. For “Waffle House”–the group’s latest single–Jonas Brothers were joined by a backing band and a raft of backing singers to deliver beautiful harmonies throughout the song.

Pre-order The Album.