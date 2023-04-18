Jonas Brothers Announce Secret Limited Engagement Shows

Jonas Brothers - Photo: New York Yankees/Getty Images

Jonas Brothers have announced three secret shows in Los Angeles, CA on April 25, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on April 26, and Baltimore, MD on April 28. Venues will be revealed at a later date.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registration for all dates will close Thursday, April 20 at 1 pm ET. The Verified Fan Onsale will be the only way for fans to access tickets to the intimate shows. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale starting April 21.

Last week, the band announced that they will extend their New York visit with an additional performance at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 13, marking a second opportunity for fans to see the Brothers at Yankee stadium. The band made their mark in NYC earlier this year during their historic sold-out Broadway engagement.

For their two special shows at Yankee Stadium, they will perform five albums each night–including their new album, The Album, which features the brand new single “Waffle House.”

On April 8, Jonas Brothers returned to SNL to perform two tracks from its upcoming new album. The trio served as the musical guest on the long-running US comedy show, joining guest host Molly Shannon in the episode. For “Waffle House”–the group’s latest single–Jonas Brothers were joined by a backing band and a raft of backing singers to deliver beautiful harmonies throughout the song.

The band’s second performance was of “Walls,” a track from The Album that is yet to be given an official release. Joined by the same band and backing singers, Nick, Joe, and Kevin revealed the track as a tender, guitar-driven ballad.

“Darling, you’d make the walls cry,” Joe sang. “‘Cause time is a doorframe I wanna go through/As long as it leads me back to you, yeah/If you ever left me, I would die/And even the walls would cry.”

Visit Jonas Brothers’ official website for more information.