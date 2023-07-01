Joy Oladokun Shares Animated Video For ‘Pride’

Joy Oladokun - Photo: Brian Higbee

In celebration of Pride Month, Joy Oladokun has shared a new video for her song, “Pride.” Animated by Lee Gregory, the video celebrates members of the LGBTQIA community from throughout history.

Of the video, Oladokun reflects, “I wrote the song ‘Pride’ with my friends, Konrad and Aron about a feeling that I feel most people and definitely most queer people wrestle with. When I wrote this song, I was struggling with coming out of the closet to a predominantly religious family and friend group, and I had just moved to Nashville, which is in a state that isn’t always friendly to the LGBTQIA community. I wanted to write a song that put to words the strength that it took to come to the moment of being completely honest with myself and also the fear that comes with being that vulnerable in this world.

Joy Oladokun - Pride (Official Lyric Video)

“For the song and for pride month, I wanted to make something that honored LGBTQIA icons of the past and present. This lyric video is my small way of saying ‘thank you’ for the ways in which them being themselves has allowed me and countless others to be myself.”

“Pride,” which Billboard calls “an anthem of hope and strength,” is from Oladokun’s new album, Proof of Life, which was released earlier this spring to overwhelming acclaim via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.

In celebration of the record, Oladokun recently performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and spoke with The New York Times, which proclaims, “the singer-songwriter with Springsteen aspirations wants to make music for everyone. Her new album, Proof of Life, pushes her one step closer,” and continues, “her songs are conversational and confessional, and her hooky but profound melodies turn her lyrics into mantras.”

With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson, and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks—including collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy, and Maxo Kream—Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences in a way only she can.

