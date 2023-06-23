The Late Juice WRLD, Lyrical Lemonade, And Cordae Unite For ‘Doomsday’

Juice WRLD and Cordae - Photo: YouTube/Lyrical Lemonade/Def Jam Recordings

The late Juice WRLD has new music out now in the form of a collaboration with Cordae and Cole Bennett’s multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade entitled “Doomsday.”

About the release Cordae states, “Long Live Juice WRLD.” The track is part of Lyrical Lemonade’s new partnership with Def Jam Recordings. Under this newly minted deal, Lyrical Lemonade proudly presents its debut single “Doomsday,” a fabled and recently unearthed collaboration between Juice WRLD & Cordae. Check out the music video below.

Juice WRLD & Cordae - Doomsday (Directed by Cole Bennett)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Cole and Cordae initially teased this chapter with a series of social media posts including the captivating whyrush? (A Short Film Directed By Cole Bennett), igniting widespread anticipation and speculation throughout Lyrical Lemonade’s 20+ million subscriber community, and hip-hop culture at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Doomsday”—a bar-for-bar sparring round between Juice and Cordae over the Dr. Dre-produced Eminem classic “Role Model”—notably marks the first official collaboration between Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum rapper Cordae and the late legend Juice WRLD.

On the track, pensive, provocative, and powerful bars collide with an apocalyptically catchy hook, entwining two respective styles in one dynamic vision. With Bennett in the director’s chair, the accompanying music video unfolds as an event-level spectacle, using technology to frenetically morph Cordae into Juice WRLD and back while chaos unfolds around them.

“Doomsday” paves the way for Lyrical Lemonade’s first-ever full-length album, due later this year. Expect more powerhouse collaborations to be announced soon.

Last month, Juice WRLD’s estate unveiled the fifth anniversary edition of Goodbye & Good Riddance. The special release includes two new tracks “Glo’d Up” and “No Good.”

Additionally, the RIAA confirmed that every non-intro or skit song on the original version of Goodbye & Good Riddance, which includes tracks like “Lucid Dreams,” “All Girls Are The Same,” and “Lean Wit Me” became eligible or certified RIAA Platinum or higher.

Buy or stream “Doomsday.”