Listen To Julian Lage’s New Song ‘Tributary’

Julian Lage - Photo: Shervin Lainez (Courtesy of Blue Note Records)

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared a new single “Tributary.” An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King also premiered today at YouTube.

“Tributary” marks the latest single from Lage’s upcoming new album, View With A Room, arriving via Blue Note Records on Friday, September 16. Vinyl, CD, and digital pre-orders are available now.

Julian Lage - Tributary (Official Video)

A stunning collection of ten compelling original compositions that sees Lage expanding upon his core trio’s orchestrational possibilities with the involvement of six-string icon Bill Frisell, View With A Room also includes such acclaimed new singles as “Auditorium” and “Word For Word.” Official live performance videos are streaming now at YouTube. Both “Auditorium” and “Word For Word” were met by immediate applause from such publications as Guitar World, which hailed the latter track as “breathtaking…three minutes of jazz bliss.”

Lage will mark the arrival of View With A Room with a busy international live schedule, including this fall’s “View With A Room In Concert” U.S. tour, getting underway September 13 at Pittsburgh, PA’s Oaks Theater and then traveling through mid-December.

View With A Room sees Lage fulfilling a long-standing goal to “have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble” by adjoining his core trio of Roeder and King with legendary guitarist Bill Frisell. Having previously collaborated in several different contexts, including duo concerts and projects devised by John Zorn, the two musicians honed in on a shorthand musical vocabulary rich with references—spanning The Beach Boys, Keith Jarrett’s American and European Quartets, and George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass—to craft a subtle, eloquent weave that expertly manifests Lage’s enhanced vision in atmospheric and incisive ways throughout the new collection.

“There’s no one I would trust more than Bill Frisell to come into our trio ecosystem and be able to expand it while totally embracing it,” Lage says. “It became a beautiful collaboration that achieved the Technicolor experience that I’ve been searching for.”

Pre-order View With A Room.