Kali Uchis Announces New Song With El Alfa And City Girls’ JT

Kali Uchis - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Kali Uchis has announced that her forthcoming dembow-infused song “Muñekita” will feature Dominican artist El Alfa and JT from City Girls.

Last week Uchis teased the track on TikTok, singing in English and Spanish. She had kept the featured artists under wraps until today when Kali made the announcement in a post on Instagram that El Alfa and JT will be joining her on the track. In the photo, Kali and JT look like Barbies sitting on top of a pink car.

“With great pride I am starting this new era with you and two artists I admire a lot,” she wrote in Spanish. “Thank u both for being a part of this. I love bringing artists together that no one would expect. TO A NEW ERA, CHEERS!” Check out the Instagram post here.

Last month, Uchis confirmed the Red Moon In Venus Tour Pt. II, an additional run of headlining arena dates including stops at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in L.A., San Diego’s Viejas Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and more, with special guests Dominican rapper and songwriter Tokischa, Buscabulla (L.A. only), and more to be announced.

The new dates celebrate Uchis’ recent album, Red Moon In Venus, released to widespread critical acclaim in March, which became her first top 10 charting album after debuting at No.4 on the Billboard 200. It’s out now via Geffen Records.

Uchis recently wrapped the completely sold-out first leg of the Red Moon In Venus Tour, which included stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and more. Additionally, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella in April as one of the festival’s top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo, and Don Toliver during one of the most celebrated sets of the weekend. She also performed at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

