Kali Uchis Announces Second Leg Of Red Moon In Venus Tour

Kali Uchis - Photo: Thibault Theodore (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis has confirmed the Red Moon In Venus Tour Pt. II, an additional run of headlining arena dates including stops at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in L.A., San Diego’s Viejas Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and more, with special guests Dominican rapper and songwriter Tokischa, Buscabulla (L.A. only), and more to be announced.

Tickets for the dates, produced by Live Nation, are available starting Wednesday, June 14 with an artist presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 16 at 10 A.M. local time.

The new dates celebrate Uchis’ recent album, Red Moon In Venus, released to widespread critical acclaim in March, which became her first top 10 charting album after debuting at No.4 on the Billboard 200. It’s out now via Geffen Records.

Uchis recently wrapped the completely sold-out first leg of the Red Moon In Venus Tour, which included stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, and more. Additionally, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella in April as one of the festival’s top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo, and Don Toliver during one of the most celebrated sets of the weekend. She also performed at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

Red Moon In Venus includes collaborations with Summer Walker, Don Toliver and Omar Apollo and tracks “Moonlight,” which V Magazine called “woozy and delectable,” and “I Wish You Roses,” which PAPER lauded as “luxurious” and “immaculately produced.”

Visit Kali Uchis’ official website for more information.

Red Moon In Venus The Tour Pt. II Tour Dates:

September 22—San Diego, CA—Viejas Arena*

September 24—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center*

September 26—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena*

September 29—Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena*

September 30—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl*†

October 3—El Paso, TX— UTEP Don Haskins Center*

* with Tokischa

† with Buscabulla