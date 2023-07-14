JT Of City Girls Shares ‘No Bars’ In Support Of Prison Reform

JT - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

JT, one half of City Girls, has released “No Bars” (Quality Control Music/Motown) today. This is JT’s first solo City Girls release since 2019’s “JT First Day Out” which she put out after she was released from a one-year prison stint and nearly two-years on house arrest. The track will also be on the upcoming City Girl’s album.

On the track, JT showcases some of her signature wit, offering stinging bars that aim at anyone who doubts her. She spits, “Bitches always in my business, ‘JT, what you really do?’/ I be at home playin’ fetch by a swimmin’ pool/ I’m a real big dog, b___h, you a Scrappy-Doo/ Doin’ all that wifey s__t knowin’ he don’t f__k with you.”

JT has vowed to use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society by assisting with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing. With that in mind, she announced the launch of NoBarsReform.com, a website focusing on rehabilitating women who are nearing release or recently released from prison. This is a cause that’s personal to JT, and she wants to give back to women who otherwise wouldn’t have access to resources that will assist them with readjusting to society.

City Girls recently released “Piñata” in June, which came out just one day after their previous single “I Need A Thug.” They also linked up with Diddy and Fabolous on the popular summer bop “Act Bad,” all in preparation for a Bad Girl summer.

Prior to that, the duo left their mark on 2022 with “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign and “Good Love”—an uptempo linkup with R&B legend Usher. The latter was the latest in a long line of outrageous hits stretching back to 2017’s “Fuck Dat N___a.” Since then, they have landed platinum records with bangers like “Act Up” and the Cardi B-assisted “Twerk.”

Buy or stream “No Bars.”