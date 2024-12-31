Karol G Documentary Coming To Netflix In 2025

Karol G - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A new Karol G documentary will be coming to Netflix in 2025. The project will be helmed by Emmy Award-winning director and producer Cristina Costantini.

The “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” singer took to social media to share a few words about the upcoming film with her millions of followers.

“A story born from dreams that seemed impossible, fueled by unwavering faith,” reads a note written on a piece of paper decorated with red hearts and the Netflix logo stamped on it. “A relentless journey that defied all odds. My life. My work. My truth. And the powerful connection I share with you all. My dream came true.”

As yet, details about what fans can expect are scant, but a press release issued by Netflix describes the feature as “an intimate portrait of a global music icon — the woman behind the artist.” Since her breakthrough in 2016, Karol G (born Carolina Giraldo Navarro) has cemented herself as a global force to be reckoned with.

The 33-year-old Colombian star made history last year with her album Mañana Será Bonito, which became the first all Spanish-language album by a female artist to top the Billboard 200. In July, Karol G wrapped her Mañana Será Bonito World Tour grossing more than $313 million. The stint is now the highest-grossing Latin tour by a woman in Boxscore history, topping her own $trip Love Tour from 2022.

The new Karol G documentary will be produced by This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television, in association with Bichota Films and Interscope Films. Both John Janick and Nir Seroussi of Interscope serve as executive producers.

Karol is already one of the most influential reggaetón artists in the world, and in November, she joined forces with Bratz to launch the Bratz x Karol G Collector Doll.

She said in a statement at the time: “I can’t believe I’m celebrating another significant milestone in my career with my very first doll – and I’m incredibly proud that it’s with Bratz, a brand I’ve always been a super fan of since childhood!”

Earlier in 2024, Karol G’s “Provenza” music video officially joined YouTube’s Billion Views club. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin and Hot Airplay charts when it dropped. The accompanying video—released officially on YouTube over two years ago on April 21, 2022—was filmed on Lanzarote, a Spanish island off the West African coast, and directed by Pedro Artola.

