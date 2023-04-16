Karol G And Feid Lead 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards Nominations

Karol G - Photo: RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Premios Heat, also known as the Heat Latin Music Awards, unveiled their 2023 nominees, and the news was first reported exclusively on Billboard.

This year, Karol G, Feid, and Bad Bunny lead the pack with six nominations each. According to Billboard, “three new categories have been added to the coveted awards show this year including best content, music platform, DJ of the year and song of the year. Additionally, the LosHeat.TV trending artist award returns for a second consecutive year, recognizing the talent with the most engagement on the Premios Heat platforms.”

Karol G is nominated in the following categories: Best Female Artist, Best Urban Artist; Best Video (twice) for “Mientras me Curo del Cora,” and “Cairo”; Best Collaboration for “TQG” with Shakira; and Song of the Year for “Provenza.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Feid is nominated in the following categories: Best Male Artist; Best Urban Artist; Best Video for “Le Pido a Dios”; Best Collaboration for “Hey Mor” with Ozuna and “La Inocente” with Mora; and Song of the Year for “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo.”

Other nominees include Sebastián Yatra, who is nominated for Best Pop Artist and also received a nod for his collaboration with Lasso titled “Ojos Marrones.” Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Maluma, and more.

The eighth edition of the awards show is set to take place on June 8 in The Dominican Republic. Fans can vote for their favorite artists now.

It’s been an extremely exciting time for Karol G, who performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, April 15. The show was hosted by Ana De Armas.

In March, the pop star took us all on vacation in her music video for “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” one of many standout cut from her new album Mañana Será Bonito.

In the clip, Karol enjoys the views from a faraway beach as her man sips straight from a coconut. Between dips in the water and long drives towards nowhere in particular, the superstar serenades the camera.

Karol G made history with her latest album Mañana Será Bonito, when the record debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists nominated for Heat Latin Music Awards now.