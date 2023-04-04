ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Feid Recruits Young Miko For ‘Classy 101’

Feid’s North American tour begins this month.

Published on

Feid - Photo: Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW
Feid - Photo: Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW

Feid continues his scorching run to the top of Latin music with his latest single, “Classy 101.” The track features rising sensation Young Miko.

This new single comes only two weeks after the successful release of “Remix Exclusivo,” which became Feid’s second highest debut on Spotify with over 2.1M first day streams. Feid remains busy conquering the world as his tour, FERXXO Nitro Jam, wraps its run in Latin America and sets sights on North America (April 2023) and Europe (July 2023).

Click to load video

The North America tour will reach 30 cities including multiple shows in NYC, Miami, and Los Angeles, as well as Toronto, Canada. The immense demand to see Feid live during this vital moment in his career has led to a 90% sold out mark for the North America tour and a full sold out of both shows in Spain (Madrid and Barcelona).

Feid’s latest release, “Classy 101,” debuted at No.93 on the Spotify Global chart with over 1.6M first day streams, continuing his astonishing streak of Top 100 Global chart debuts dating back to 2022. Feid currently has eight songs firmly positioned within the Top 200 Spotify Global chart, tied for most current Latin entries as of today. “Classy 101” is also currently charting Top 100 in all Spotify LATAM countries, as well as Top 50 in all Apple Music LATAM countries. The official video has surpassed 5M views in 3 days since release.

The track follows the aforementioned “Remix Exclusivo,” which is a two-part song, similar to Feid’s popular song, “VACAXIONES.” Feid starts the song reflecting over a relationship that didn’t work, but he continues trying to get close to the girl even though she’s already with someone else. The song, produced by Jowan, Sky, and Wain, suddenly gets interrupted by the voice of a broadcaster announcing “Remix Exclusivo.” From there, the track changes to a powerful Reggaeton anthem in which Feid’s voice references an iconic Reggaeton track from Yandel, “Te Suelto El Pelo.”

Buy or stream “Classy 101.”

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Best Blue Note album covers featured image web optimised 1000
Best Blue Note Album Covers: 20 Groundbreaking Artworks
Erykah Badu – Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Erykah Badu, Summer Walker, And Demi Lovato: Currently Trending Songs
uDiscover Music image background
Humble Pie Smokin' album cover
‘Smokin”: Humble Pie’s Acclaimed 1972 Album Is Still Hot
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top